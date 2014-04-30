Ukraine crisis could halt Europe's defense downturn -Airbus CEO

| WASHINGTON, April 30
Concerns about Russia's
actions in Ukraine could halt a decade-long decline in European
military spending, Airbus Group Chief Executive Officer
Tom Enders said Wednesday, as he also underscored concerns about
growing Chinese military exports.
Enders told industry executives at the Atlantic Council, a
Washington-based think tank, that Europe's defense market
remained fragmented, inefficient and unable to execute
multinational programs.
But he said he saw promise in recent efforts by European
leaders to better coordinate, and said the crisis in Ukraine had
already prompted Poland and other countries in eastern Europe to
increase their military budgets.
"Not everything is dark and hopeless," he said. "But we are
far, far away from an effective European defense strategy."
Enders said he had just returned from a visit to Warsaw,
where Polish leaders clearly saw their country becoming a
frontline state in NATO, with "hostile or at least unstable
neighbors" for the foreseeable future.
"There's no doubt in Warsaw that Europe and the
trans-Atlantic alliance are facing the biggest political and
security challenge in a generation or so (with) the reemergence
of a rather aggressive Russia on its borders," Enders said.
He noted that former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates had
warned in 2011 that U.S. leaders were dismayed by the scale of
Europe's military spending.
"Perhaps the events in Ukraine are more effective in halting
the downward trend," he said.
Enders said sharp reductions in military procurement and
spending on new arms developments were taking a toll on Airbus
and other European weapons makers, triggering big layoffs and
consolidations in the space, missile and electronics sectors.
Enders said Ukraine and other events reinforced the need for
multinational programs and greater cooperation with the United
States, despite "many disappointments and frustrations,"
including lingering strong concerns in Europe about spying by
the U.S. National Security Agency.
"This is a time for more, not less trans-Atlantic
cooperation," Enders said. "We are reminded these days that
military power continues to play an essential role in
international relations."
Enders said China was developing its own military
technologies and would rapidly become "a serious competitor" for
European companies. He cited Turkey's decision to choose a
Chinese supplier for a missile defense system, and said China
was also developing sophisticated unmanned planes.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Prudence Crowther)