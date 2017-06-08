UPDATE 1-Airbus CEO worried by Qatar crisis, risk of hard Brexit

(Adds quotes, details)
TOULOUSE, France, June 8 The head of Airbus
expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on
Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its
Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard
Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.
"Any disruption in any mature region or market that is
relevant for us is a reason for concern," Chief Executive Tom
Enders told reporters.
Referring to the aviation blockade against Qatar imposed by
Saudi Arabia and others this week, Enders said: "That's a
development that is troubling for our industry, for many
industries. We sincerely hope that these disruptions are not
developing to a long-term conflict."
The bust-up between Arab powers has dealt a blow to Gulf
carriers already hurt by low oil prices and laptop bans and
exposed the sensitivity of Gulf hubs to regional uncertainty,
delegates at an airlines meeting said this week..
Analysts say any prolonged disruption could prompt Qatar to
delay taking aircraft deliveries from Airbus and Boeing.
Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the June 19-25 Paris
Airshow, Enders played down suggestions that Airbus, the world's
second-largest planemaker behind Boeing, was too reliant
on the Middle East.
"We are far from being over exposed… to this region," he
said, noting it made up 13 percent of unfilled orders.
"I think this region will remain important and relevant even
allowing for some recouping, some consolidation; nobody can
exclude that for the long term."
With talks looming on Britain's decision to leave the
European Union, Enders said Airbus's UK plants were among its
most competitive and warned against crimping this advantage
through restrictions on people or goods.
"We are a company that is obviously very interested in the
free flow of people. The mobility between our sites in Europe is
crucially important," he said.
"Any tariff barriers could also potentially impact the
competitiveness of our activities in Britain."
Enders was speaking shortly before a shock exit poll
suggested that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had failed to
maintain an overall majority after calling an election to
strengthen her Conservative government's position ahead of EU
negotiations.
Several companies have expressed concerns over a so-called
'hard Brexit' under which trade tariffs could apply.
Enders said "any British government paying attention to the
importance of the aerospace industry is well aware of what is at
stake".
Analysts say Airbus is expected to press UK governments for
continued support for the aerospace industry as the price for
maintaining the same level of UK investment for future aircraft
programmes.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Dan
Grebler)