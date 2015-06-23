版本:
China may buy 50-70 Airbus A330 jets -sources

| PARIS, June 23

PARIS, June 23 Airbus is in talks to sell some 50-70 A330 wide-body jets to China as part of plans to set up a new industrial plant in the world's fastest-growing aviation market, sources familiar with the discussions said on Tuesday.

Airbus has been negotiating for about 18 months to establish an A330 cabin-completion centre in China alongside its existing final assembly plant for smaller A320 jets at the northern port city of Tianjin.

The deals could be signed during a visit to Toulouse by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on July 1, senior French sources said, though industry watchers note that there have been false starts in the long-awaited planes and investment package.

Airbus declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by James Regan)

