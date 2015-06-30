UPDATE 1-China orders Airbus jets, factory agreement looms

(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Tim Hepher and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, June 30 China placed a landmark order on
Tuesday for dozens of wide-body jets from Airbus in a
multi-billion-dollar deal that paves the way for a second
European aircraft plant in the world's fastest-growing aviation
market.
The deal, signed during a visit to France by Chinese Prime
Minister Li Keqiang, includes a definitive purchase of 45 A330
aircraft, worth at least $11 billion at list prices, plus plans
for a possible further 30 worth about $250 million each.
It was signed during a ceremony watched by business leaders
and reporters at the French prime minister's office.
If the second part of the purchase is completed, the value
of the contract could rise to $18 billion.
Sources familiar with the discussions had told Reuters last
week that Beijing may purchase around 50-70 of wide-body jets in
a breakthrough planes-for-investment deal with China.
Airbus has been negotiating for about 18 months to establish
a cabin-completion centre for wide-body aircraft in China
alongside its existing final assembly plant for smaller A320
jets at the northern port city of Tianjin.
Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the planemaking unit of
Airbus Group, said Airbus would press ahead with the
project, which is expected to cost around 150 million euros.
"We are going to launch the project. I think we have a good
base. We hope to have more orders in the future, but it's a
project which makes a lot of sense and which gives us an
advantage against our competition," Bregier told Reuters.
The agreement to build a plant capable of fitting out 2
A330s a month is due to be signed during a visit to Toulouse by
Li on Thursday, but that part of the Chinese premier's visit has
been overshadowed by a threatened air traffic controllers'
strike.
Industry sources have said Airbus originally hoped to sell
as many as 200 A330s to China, gambling on a 'Regional' version
of its A330 long-haul jet to help deal with domestic congestion.
The final transaction is still large enough to secure
production of one of Airbus's most profitable planes, but one
which is heading towards a revamp after 20 years in the market.
Coming on top of a recent sale of 20 A330 planes to Saudi
Arabia, it lifts uncertainty over Airbus's ability to meet
recently reduced production targets while it prepares for the
transition to the revised A330neo model from late 2017.
"This should help us a lot to maintain a production rate of
six a month that we announced for the transition," Bregier said.
Airbus said the order for 45 jets was the largest for the
A330 from China, which is projected to order a total of 5,300
jetliners over the next 20 years.
