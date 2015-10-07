Airbus CEO Bregier says deliveries on target

TOULOUSE, France Oct 7 Airbus is on track to
meet its delivery targets this year despite delays at cabin
suppliers, Fabrice Bregier, head of the European planemaker,
told reporters on Wednesday.
The Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is on track for its first
delivery in mid-2017, Bregier said, adding that output for its
latest family of wide-body planes would reach 10 a month by the
end of 2018.
The CEO of the division of Airbus Group added that
talks with Canadian planemaker Bombardier were "no
longer a point of interest", declining further comment.
Airbus on Tuesday called off talks with Bombardier over
propping up the troubled CSeries jet, leaving the Canadian
company facing dwindling options to keep alive its dream of
competing in the aerospace big league.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by James Regan; Editing by
Brian Love)