Airbus CEO Bregier says deliveries on target

TOULOUSE, France Oct 7 Airbus is on track to meet its delivery targets this year despite delays at cabin suppliers, Fabrice Bregier, head of the European planemaker, told reporters on Wednesday.

The Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is on track for its first delivery in mid-2017, Bregier said, adding that output for its latest family of wide-body planes would reach 10 a month by the end of 2018.

The CEO of the division of Airbus Group added that talks with Canadian planemaker Bombardier were "no longer a point of interest", declining further comment.

Airbus on Tuesday called off talks with Bombardier over propping up the troubled CSeries jet, leaving the Canadian company facing dwindling options to keep alive its dream of competing in the aerospace big league. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)