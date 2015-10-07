UPDATE 1-Airbus says deliveries on target despite cabin delays

* Bregier criticises suppliers
* Supplier delays have disrupted some deliveries

TOULOUSE, France Oct 7 Airbus is on track to
meet its delivery targets this year despite delays at cabin
suppliers, Fabrice Bregier, head of the European planemaker,
said on Wednesday.
Bregier criticised suppliers whose delays have disrupted
some plane deliveries and said the problems went beyond French
seat supplier Zodiac Aerospace, which has had a series
of high-profile production delays and profit warnings.
"The majority of them are very good at marketing and selling
and less good at certifying and crap at producing," Bregier told
a group of journalists.
"Zodiac has had its difficulties. It seems they are reacting
appropriately. It is never fast enough for us or for the
airlines; this is clear. I hope they will get through that, but
they are not the only one," he said.
"I would say half a dozen would be right, and not only small
ones," he said, asked how many suppliers were affected.
The CEO of the planemaking division of Airbus Group
was speaking after delivering an A350-900 to Finnair,
the first European operator of the company's new long-haul jet.
Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo told Reuters there had been no
problems with the delivery of seats for the aircraft, which were
supplied by Zodiac. The aircraft will fly on Asian routes and
boasts the first ladies-only toilet on an airliner.
The larger Airbus A350-1000 aircraft model is on track for
its first delivery in mid-2017, Bregier said.
He also said a recent glitch with a Pratt & Whitney
engine during flight testing of the smaller A320neo in the
United Arab Emirates would not threaten first delivery of the
re-engined narrowbody jet before the end of the year.
"We are in the final phase of flight testing. ... Was it as
smooth as we expected? No. Does it mean that we will fail? No.
We will deliver," Bregier said.
Bregier said talks with Canadian planemaker Bombardier
were "no longer a point of interest", saying he had
nothing to add to an overnight statement by Airbus Group.
The Airbus parent called off talks with Bombardier over
propping up the troubled CSeries jet after word of the
negotiations leaked out.
