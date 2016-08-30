UPDATE 1-Airbus on course for record deliveries in August - executive

* Improves chances of meeting 2016 total delivery targets
* Hits target of six A350 deliveries this month
* Staff worked summer overtime to help catch up
(Adds quotes, background)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Aug 30 Airbus delivered more aircraft in
August than for the same period in any previous year, its top
planemaking executive said on Tuesday, in a breakthrough that
improves its chances of meeting 2016 targets after earlier
delays in receiving parts.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of French
business leaders, Fabrice Bregier did not give numbers for total
deliveries, which have not yet been completed, but said Airbus
had hit a crucial target of six A350 deliveries this month.
"We tend to deliver a lot of planes in the last few days of
the month, but what I can already tell you is that it will be
the best month of August in Airbus's history, in terms of the
number of planes delivered," said Bregier, who is president and
chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group.
Its previous busiest August was in 2013, when it passed 47
aircraft to customers. For 2016 as a whole, it targets at least
650 deliveries, up 2.4 percent from last year.
Until now, problems with supplies of cabin equipment have
hampered deliveries of Europe's newest long-haul jet, the A350,
leaving Airbus well short of its full-year target of 50 A350
deliveries with just 15 handed over to customers by the end of
July.
Airbus has also experienced delays in bringing out a new
version of its best-selling A320 due to engine problems and
asked staff to work overtime during the traditionally quiet
summer to help catch up on deliveries of both models.
"On the A350, we reached our objective which was to deliver
six aircraft during the month," Bregier said.
"This morning I attended the delivery of the first A350 to
Thai Airways. That doesn't mean the (annual target of) 50 are in
the pocket, but we are now at 21 (for the year) at end-August
and if we keep up that rhythm of six to seven aircraft a month
over the next four months, then we shouldn't be too, too far
off."
Bregier paid tribute to Airbus staff who had responded to
calls to stagger vacations and work extra hours over the summer.
"That seems to be bearing fruit, at least for the A350. This
was one of the important issues of the summer," he said.
For total deliveries, Airbus is expected to remain behind
U.S. rival Boeing, which targets 740 to 745 deliveries
this year.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bate Felix and Susan
Thomas)