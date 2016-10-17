Airbus to overtake Boeing on aircraft output rates by 2020 - CEO tells paper

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 17 European aircraft maker Airbus aims to overtake arch rival Boeing in terms of annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent years, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in a German newspaper interview published on Monday.
"In 2020 we will deliver more planes than Boeing again," Fabrice told the Welt daily newspaper.
While Airbus has been leading in terms of new orders for years, its American rival has been ahead since 2012 in terms of deliveries.
Bregier said Airbus would particularly focus on its A320 neo narrowbody and A350 widebody planes.
He said that Airbus was hopeful it would deliver 50 A350 aircraft this year, although deliveries by the end of September stood at only 26. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.