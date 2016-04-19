Airbus nears deal to sell 37 A321 jets to Delta - sources

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
PARIS, April 19 European planemaker Airbus is close to a deal to sell 37 of the current version of the A321 passenger jet to Delta Air Lines, two people familiar with the matter said.
Such a deal would be worth $4.3 billion at list prices.
Airbus declined to comment.
Delta could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Jeffrey Dastin; editing by John Stonestreet)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.