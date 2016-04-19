版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:21 BJT

Airbus nears deal to sell 37 A321 jets to Delta - sources

PARIS, April 19 European planemaker Airbus is close to a deal to sell 37 of the current version of the A321 passenger jet to Delta Air Lines, two people familiar with the matter said.

Such a deal would be worth $4.3 billion at list prices.

Airbus declined to comment.

Delta could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Jeffrey Dastin; editing by John Stonestreet)

