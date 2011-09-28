Japan firms say to help make Airbus engine

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's IHI Corp , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries said on Wednesday they would help develop an engine for the A320neo aircraft from Airbus .

The three will join U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney and Germany's MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) in a team developing an engine for the A320neo, an updated version of the popular A320 jet, the companies said in a statement.

CFM International, a French-U.S. engine maker, is developing a rival engine for the aircraft.

Airbus, the world's largest passenger plane maker, hopes to boost its sales with the A320neo, which it says will offer fuel savings of 15 percent when it enters service in late 2015.

