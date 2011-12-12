Airbus plays down aircraft financing threat

PARIS Dec 12 Aircraft financing is becoming more difficult to find but there is no serious shortage despite reduced flows from European banks affected by the region's debt crisis, Airbus said on Monday.

"We have heard a lot about financing restrictions and that is true, it is more difficult getting financing, but where there's a will there's a way and we havent seen any real problems with aircraft not being able to be financed for the airlines," Airbus sales chief John Leahy said.

"There is export credit that we can provide, there is manufacturer financing and there is still commercial financing available as well as the lessors, so we don't see any real issues going forward," he added.

Leahy was speaking in a video press release to mark the European planemaker's 7,000th jet delivery since its foundation four decades ago as a rival to Boeing.

The head of the International Air Transport Association, which represents most global airlines, warned last week that financing for commercial aircraft was likely to be costlier and scarcer in 2012 due to Europe's debt crisis.