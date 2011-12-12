Airbus plays down aircraft financing threat

PARIS Dec 12 Aircraft financing is
becoming more difficult to find but there is no serious shortage
despite reduced flows from European banks affected by the
region's debt crisis, Airbus said on Monday.
"We have heard a lot about financing restrictions and that
is true, it is more difficult getting financing, but where
there's a will there's a way and we havent seen any real
problems with aircraft not being able to be financed for the
airlines," Airbus sales chief John Leahy said.
"There is export credit that we can provide, there is
manufacturer financing and there is still commercial financing
available as well as the lessors, so we don't see any real
issues going forward," he added.
Leahy was speaking in a video press release to mark the
European planemaker's 7,000th jet delivery since its foundation
four decades ago as a rival to Boeing.
The head of the International Air Transport Association,
which represents most global airlines, warned last week that
financing for commercial aircraft was likely to be costlier and
scarcer in 2012 due to Europe's debt crisis.