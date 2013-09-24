版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 24日

Airbus hints at China plane orders

LONDON, Sept 24 Airbus sales chief John Leahy hinted on Tuesday that he could unveil plane orders in China, saying he would make announcements at an air show in Beijing on Wednesday.

Leahy told a news conference that the Airbus A330 model was selling well and that he expected "quite a few" more orders by the end of the year.
