Airbus hints at China plane orders

* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 24 Airbus sales chief John Leahy hinted on Tuesday that he could unveil plane orders in China, saying he would make announcements at an air show in Beijing on Wednesday.
Leahy told a news conference that the Airbus A330 model was selling well and that he expected "quite a few" more orders by the end of the year.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.