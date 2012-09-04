UPDATE 1-Airbus raises demand forecasts on Asia-Pacific growth

* Sees 28,000 global aircraft deliveries over 20 years
* Figure up from previous 27,800 forecast
* Forecast slightly lower than that of rival Boeing
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Sept 4 Airbus, the world's largest
manufacturer of passenger jets, raised its 20-year industry
forecast for aircraft deliveries by about 5 percent as its
annual survey of global aviation demand pointed to healthy
long-term growth.
The European company owned by aerospace group EADS
said that global airlines will buy a total of $4 trillion of
aircraft over the next 20 years as they seek efficient new
models to counter high fuel costs and meet relentless demand for
travel to and from emerging markets.
Airbus expects population growth and urbanisation to
continue to promote strong demand and raised the 20-year
forecast for the aircraft deliveries to 28,200. Of these, 27,350
are passenger jets and 850 are freighters.
Airlines and lessors have continued to order aircraft
despite the economic downturn, replacing expensive gas guzzlers
with more efficient models as they come available. Asia,
meanwhile, is also drawing in new capacity.
"Emerging economic regions will represent more than half of
all traffic growth in the next 20 years," Airbus sales chief
John Leahy said.
"Increasing urbanisation and the doubling of the world's
middle classes to five billion people is also driving growth. By
2031 mega cities will more than double to 92 and over 90 percent
of the world's traffic will be between or through these points."
In its previous 20-year forecast, issued a year ago, Airbus
had predicted total worldwide demand for 26,921 passenger jets
worth $3.3 trillion between 2011 and 2030.
Leahy and other industry leaders have dismissed warnings
issued by some aviation financiers of an asset bubble.
In July Airbus's U.S. rival Boeing predicted demand
for 34,000 passenger jets worth $4.5 trillion over the next two
decades, based on average economic growth of 3.2 percent.
Unlike Airbus, the Chicago-based company includes some
regional jets in its tally, accounting for the higher total. The
industry's dominant players are both bullish on the long-term
outlook even though they cannot agree where all of it will come
from.
The European planemaker continues to predict greater demand
for the largest jets, such as its 525-seat A380 superjumbo or
the 467-seat Boeing 747-8.
It expects deliveries of 1,700 in this category in the next
20 years, up from the 1,331 forecast last year. Boeing says that
most carriers will prefer slightly smaller, lighter jets, such
as the 787, and pegs demand for the two mammoth planes much
lower.
Both jetmakers also expect soaring demand for narrowbody or
single-aisle jets, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, to
provide the backbone of many airlines.
The pair have decided to refresh their best-selling models
with new engines to cut fuel costs and see off newcomers such as
Canada's Bombardier or builders in China and Russia.
Airbus raised its demand forecast for these 100 to 200-seat
aircraft by 1.5 percent to 19,500 planes worth $1.6 trillion
between 2012 and 2031. Boeing predicts a market worth $2
trillion, though its data includes aircraft from 90 seats
upwards.
Industry lobby group IATA last month announced an unchanged
forecast for 2012 airline profits of $3 billion but was cautious
on the outlook for the industry because of doubts over European
growth. Premium travel is where airlines make most of their cash
and is viewed as a key guide to business confidence.
The switch towards more fuel-efficient aircraft is
underpinning demand. Airlines are investing in new lightweight
planes to lower fuel costs, though Airbus's Leahy points out
that the industry's record of reducing fuel burn is already more
impressive than many observers realise.
Airbus forecasts strong demand for 250-400 seat wide-bodied
twinjets such as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was recently
delivered to its first Japanese customer after three years of
delays, and smaller versions of its own A350. Airbus expects
6,970 of these aircraft, worth $1.7 trillion, to be delivered in
the next two decades.
The European company is looking to narrow the gap in this
year's orders compared with Boeing, which dominated the
Farnborough Airshow in July with its 737 MAX.
Airbus booked orders for 1,419 planes worth 90 billion
pounds ($143 billion) in 2011, compared with Boeing's 805.
Airbus finished last year with a 64 percent market share.
The world's two largest planemakers believe that about two
thirds of new aircraft will be sold in the Asia-Pacific region
over the next 20 years.
"Asia Pacific will account for 35 percent of all new
aircraft deliveries, followed by Europe and North America with
21 percent each," Leahy said. "In value terms, the single
biggest market is China, followed by the U.S., the United Arab
Emirates and India."