Airbus to sign "major industrial deal" - govt

BRIEF-GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 pct stake in Lennar Corp
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
PARIS, March 17 French President Francois Hollande will meet Airbus president Fabrice Bregier on Monday to discuss "a major industrial deal," Hollande's office said in a statement on Sunday.
"It's a new deal," said a source close to the Elysee presidential palace, who declined to give any details.
Industry sources have been expecting Airbus, part of European aerospace group EADS, to announce a significant order from an Asian buyer.
The deal will be signed at the launch of France's "Industry Week," which is held March 18-24, the statement said.
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
* Delcath Systems - Co's independent registered public accounting firm issued report on March 28 regarding audit of co's financial statements as of Dec 31, 2016
March 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.