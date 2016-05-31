UPDATE 2-Germany looking at other military transports besides A400M- sources

(Recasts, adds details)
BERLIN May 31 Germany is not considering
cancelling the troubled Airbus Group SE A400M programme
but is looking at acquiring other transport planes since the
A400M cannot land at small airports, German government sources
said on Tuesday.
The government expects to deal with a temporary bottleneck
in 2018 and 2019, caused by A400M production delays, through
leasing and other bilateral solutions with France, Britain and
the United States, the sources said.
The government is also exploring leasing capacity from other
countries, or perhaps joint purchase and operating agreements
with allies, to augment its expected fleet of 53 A400M planes,
the sources said.
Outright procurement of other planes by the German military
would also be possible if other plans did not work out, they
said.
The sources gave no details about which aircraft would be
sought, but German parliamentary and military sources said in
March that the German air force was looking at potentially
acquiring up to 10 C-130J aircraft built by Lockheed Martin Corp
.
Lockheed had no immediate comment.
German government sources said Airbus, Europe's largest
aerospace company, expected to deliver four to six A400M
aircraft to the German military this year.
Germany has ordered 53 of the planes from Airbus, but only
three planes have been delivered so far due to production delays
caused in part by gearbox glitches on the plane's turboprop
engines.
However, neither Airbus nor enginemaker MTU Aero Engines AG
expect that current issues with the A400M engine will
necessitate a major redesign of the engine, the sources said.
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told German newspaper Bild
am Sonntag this week that a lack of quality at the MTU turboprop
engine consortium for the A400M was one of the main reasons for
delays in the programme.
