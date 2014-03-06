UPDATE 1-Airbus orders more frequent A380 wing fatigue checks

By Tim Hepher
BERLIN, March 6 Europe's Airbus has
ordered more frequent inspections of the wings of the world's
largest passenger jet after discovering unexpected levels of
metal fatigue during testing on an A380 factory mock-up,
industry sources said on Thursday.
The planemaker has asked airlines to inspect the wing's
"spars" or main internal beams during regular major overhauls
carried out after six years in service, and then again at 12
years, instead of waiting for the 12-year overhaul, they said.
The move comes as Airbus emerges from a painful two-year
programme of modifications and hundreds of millions of euros of
financial charges triggered by the discovery of cracks on
brackets inside the wings of A380 jets already flying.
This time, however, Airbus has not so far been able to
duplicate the fatigue test results on any aircraft in service.
The double-decker A380 entered service in 2007 with
Singapore Airlines followed by the largest customer,
Emirates, which would be first in line to carry out the
increased checks.
An Airbus spokeswoman confirmed the discovery of
unspecified "fatigue findings" on a factory test plane.
"This will be addressed during routine maintenance
inspections and the aircraft remains safe to fly," she said.
Most aircraft undergo a regular pattern of checks from small
daily ones to heavy maintenance checks every five or six years.
Aircraft industry experts have known for decades that metal
fatigue cannot be eliminated, but have worked out a system for
monitoring it backed up by mandatory maintenance schedules.
The test plane used for the A380 fatigue tests is used to
replicate the wear and tear that the superjumbo would endure
during three times its normal life, the spokeswoman said.
"Fatigue tests are a normal part of the design and
certification process," she said.
Airlines nonetheless face unanswered questions over whether
the inspections could lead to further expensive repairs.
"There may eventually have to be some kind of an upgrade at
the overhaul stage but no action is required now," an industry
source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Airlines are also sensitive to the amount of time an
aircraft has to remain offline for each maintenance visit.
While the brackets that caused the company's 2012 wing
cracks crisis are not individually viewed as critical parts,
wing spars are beams that run outwards from the fuselage and
are a fundamental part of the airplane's structure.
Each A380 has three spars holding up the wing.
To deal with the earlier problem of cracked brackets, Airbus
devised a temporary fix followed by a permanent one that has
been gradually working its way through the production line.
Qatar Airways, which refused to take aircraft with the
temporary patch in order to avoid having to put them back for
further work, is due to take its first three fully modified
aircraft in June.
The airline's chief executive said earlier he may exercise
options for three more A380s on top of 10 already ordered, and
may order even more if the jet performs well in service.
But he expressed doubts over the A380's ability to fly
profitably on some of the world's longest routes.
Qatar Airways plans to introduce A380 services this summer
starting with Doha to London, which is well inside the range of
the 525-seat passenger jet.