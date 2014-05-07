Airbus set for A350 safety approval in late summer -EASA

PARIS May 7 Airbus is on track to get
safety certification for its latest jetliner, the A350, by "the
end of the summer" as planned, Europe's top air safety regulator
said on Wednesday.
Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Aviation
Safety Agency, also told Reuters that the regulator would focus
mainly on "significant changes" when examining designs for
Boeing's latest jet proposal, the 777X.
The Boeing 777X is due to enter service in the middle of
2020 and is an enhanced version of Boeing's most popular
wide-body jet, which has been in service for two decades.
Boeing officials said last week that the revamped airplane
would not need a completely new certification process, but that
they would seek an amendment to existing safety approvals. A
fresh safety certificate requires more extensive testing.
