Airbus A350 wins key approval for 370-minute extended ops-sources

PARIS Oct 15 Europe's Airbus has won
European safety approval that would give its new A350 passenger
jet virtually unlimited route flexibility in the event of an
engine failure, sources familiar with the matter said.
The decision from the European Aviation Safety Agency
officially grants Extended Operations known as ETOPS of "beyond
180 minutes" but will allow pilots to fly the twin-engined jet
for up to 370 minutes in the event that one engine shuts down.
EASA and Airbus declined to comment.
ETOPS rules, which are subject to separate clearances for
each airline, effectively determine the routes twin-engined jets
can take over deserted areas and oceans.
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner has clearance to operate for
330 minutes on one engine, but the difference between the two
categories is seen as mainly a marketing one since both leave
enough margin to operate on nearly all commercial routes.
