Airbus A350 wins key approval for 370-minute extended ops-sources

PARIS Oct 15 Europe's Airbus has won European safety approval that would give its new A350 passenger jet virtually unlimited route flexibility in the event of an engine failure, sources familiar with the matter said.

The decision from the European Aviation Safety Agency officially grants Extended Operations known as ETOPS of "beyond 180 minutes" but will allow pilots to fly the twin-engined jet for up to 370 minutes in the event that one engine shuts down.

EASA and Airbus declined to comment.

ETOPS rules, which are subject to separate clearances for each airline, effectively determine the routes twin-engined jets can take over deserted areas and oceans.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner has clearance to operate for 330 minutes on one engine, but the difference between the two categories is seen as mainly a marketing one since both leave enough margin to operate on nearly all commercial routes. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)