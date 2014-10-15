UPDATE 2-Airbus A350 cleared to fly record distance on one engine

(Updates with Airbus confirmation)
By Tim Hepher and Alwyn Scott
PARIS/NEW YORK Oct 15 Airbus has won
permission for its twin-engined A350 to fly more than six hours
on one engine in the event of a breakdown, a key approval that
allows its new long-haul jet to fly almost any passenger route.
The European Aviation Safety Agency granted the Airbus jet
Extended Operations, known as ETOPS, of "beyond 180 minutes",
but will allow pilots to fly the A350 for up to 370 minutes if
one engine shuts down, Airbus said.
ETOPS rules determine the maximum flying time on one engine
that jets can stray from the nearest airport at any point during
their journey -- so they can make it back safely in the event
the other engine fails.
That ceiling determines the routes that modern twin-engined
jets can take over deserted areas and oceans and is therefore
seen as crucial to the sales pitches for such aircraft.
The maximum A350 diversion time of six hours and 10 minutes
confirms an earlier Reuters report.
It is equivalent to a maximum diversion distance of 2,500
nautical miles (4,630 km), an industry record, Airbus said.
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner has clearance to operate for
330 minutes on one engine, but the difference between the two
categories is widely viewed as a marketing one since both jets
will have enough margin to operate on most commercial routes.
The ETOPS rules are subject to separate clearances that must
be sought by each airline.
Engine and aircraft makers say in-flight engine shutdowns
are extremely rare and that jets seldom have to divert over such
large distances. But manufacturers must demonstrate an aircraft
can fly long diversions and airlines must prove they have the
training in place to prepare for this.
Aircraft descend to a lower altitude and fly at slower
speeds when forced to divert by the loss of one engine.
Reuters reported on Sept 30 that European regulators, having
granted the main airworthiness or 'type certificate' approval
for Airbus's new long-haul jet, were looking separately at
granting it an ETOPS margin of 370 minutes.
It is the first time a wide-body jet has been granted such
autonomy before entering service, but questions remain over
whether and when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will
issue similar flexibility for airlines under its jurisdiction.
The FAA said last week it would grant its own safety
certification for the A350 by the end of October.
"We can't speculate on what ETOPS rating the A350 may
receive because we haven't yet awarded the type certificate," a
spokesman for the agency said later, asked about its stance
towards extended operations for the jet.
The Airbus A350 is due to enter service by the end of the
year.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alwyn Scott; Editing by James
Regan and David Clarke)