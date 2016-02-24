Airbus sees A380 breakeven on lower 2017 delivs, no 2018 clarity

LONDON Feb 24 Airbus Group plans to
remain at breakeven on the A380 superjumbo despite the prospect
of lower deliveries of the slow-selling jet next year, but is
not making forecasts beyond 2017, senior executives said on
Wednesday.
Production of the world's largest passenger jet has started
to slow to match lower deliveries as Airbus struggles to find
buyers amid a shift in demand towards smaller long-haul jets.
"In 2015 we had breakeven at 27 (deliveries). In 2016, we
will have about the same deliveries as in 2015. That allows us
to retain breakeven in 2016," Finance Director Harald Wilhelm
told Reuters on the sidelines of a results presentation.
"In 2017, the current (order) backlog suggests slightly
lower deliveries than 2016, but at the same time we are working
on additional measures to bring the breakeven point down
further, with a target to retain breakeven of the programme in
2017," he said, adding: "And then in 2018 we will see where we
go".
