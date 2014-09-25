版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 25日 星期四 20:12 BJT

Airbus in no rush to decide on higher jet output - CEO

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 25 Airbus is "in no rush" to take a decision on whether to increase planned production of its A320 medium-haul aircraft family, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Thursday.

The planemaking subsidiary of Airbus Group is looking at whether to increase output to 50 aircraft a month, compared with 42 a month now and a targeted rate of 46 by 2016.

Bregier was speaking as Airbus neared the end of a roughly two-hour maiden test flight of its revamped A320neo version.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐