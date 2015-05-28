UPDATE 1-Airbus says A320neo is on track despite engine part problem

(Adds Pratt & Whitney comment)
TOULOUSE May 28 Planemaker Airbus is
proceeding toward its year-end target for entry into service of
a revamped A320neo despite problems with a small part on some
engines, a senior executive said on Thursday.
The problem involves the maturity of a "snap ring" inside
the Pratt & Whitney engines for the first aircraft,
which the engine maker plans to replace with a minor
modification, Didier Evrard, executive vice president for
programmes, told reporters.
The ring is used to keep a seal in place.
"We will not compromise on maturity at all; this would be a
very short-term view and we will continue to push ourselves and
our suppliers," Evrard said.
But he said the company's target of delivering the first
plane to Qatar Airways by the end of the year remained a
"reasonable" one.
A Pratt & Whitney spokeswoman said the engine maker was
addressing the issue, which does not impact other versions of
the Pratt engine, known as the geared turbofan, designed for use
in other aircraft.
"We are confident that the A320neo with Pratt & Whitney
engines will resume flight tests soon, and we remain on track to
support an entry into service in the fourth quarter of this
year," the Pratt spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Additional reporting by Lewis
Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Victoria Bryan, Christian
Plumb Editing by Leslie Adler)