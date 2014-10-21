UPDATE 1-Airbus offers long-range version of A321neo, targets Boeing 757

(Adds details about the aircraft)
By Victoria Bryan
Oct 21 Airbus Group NV said on Tuesday
that it has begun offering airlines a long-range version of its
A321neo jetliner, aimed at replacing Boeing Co's 757
jetliner, a long-range single-aisle jet that is no longer in
production.
"The long-range version of the A321neo will be the ideal 757
replacement with true transatlantic range, 25 percent lower fuel
burn and true long-range comfort," an Airbus representative told
Reuters.
The new jet would fill a gap in the product line for a
single-aisle plane that can fly farther than Boeing's 737 or the
Airbus A320, a niche long seen as one that Boeing might also
seek to fill.
The new A321neo jet would have a flying range about 100
nautical miles greater than the 757-200W, and would seat about
164 passengers, similar to the 757's capacity of 169, but with
18-inch-wide seats and room for lie-flat beds in business class,
Airbus said.
The Toulouse, France-based plane maker said it foresees the
jet entering service in 2019.
"We are actively discussing this A321neo development with
customers," Airbus said. "The increased 97-tonne maximum
take-off weight and additional fuel capacity will give the
A321neo a significant range increase overtaking the 757
currently operating on the transatlantic."
The jet will carry additional fuel tanks, but normal
A321neos cannot be retrofitted to extend their range, according
to Seattle-based aerospace consulting firm Leeham News and
Comment, which first reported on the new plane earlier on
Tuesday.
Boeing was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; writing by Alwyn Scott,
editing by G Crosse and Matthew Lewis)