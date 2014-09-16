Airbus says in final stages of A320neo ground tests

| PARIS, Sept 16
PARIS, Sept 16 Airbus is conducting the
final stage of ground trials as it edges towards the
keenly-awaited first flight of its revamped A320neo aircraft,
the planemaker said on Tuesday.
The first test aircraft is on the "final run-in" towards its
maiden flight, a spokesman said in answer to a query, but added
it was too early to predict an exact date.
Airbus is sticking to its target for a first flight in the
third quarter, or by the end of September, the spokesman said.
Maiden flights need good weather and are usually announced
just a few days before they are expected to happen.
Industry sources have said the flight was tentatively
planned in early September, but had to be pushed back because of
a problem with engine testing, raising some concerns that the
flight could slip to October.
Airbus and its engine maker Pratt & Whitney have declined to
comment on the precise schedule, but analysts are paying close
attention because the success of the new fuel-saving version of
Airbus's best-selling A320 jet depends in part on new engine
technology to fulfil a backlog of 3,000 orders from airlines.
Another person familiar with the matter said preparations
had been disrupted by a problem with a bird strike test.
The test, in which bird carcasses are fired at an engine to
test its ability to withstand a potentially dangerous bird
strike, is one of several key steps towards certification.
Pratt & Whitney declined to comment on the test.
"We routinely test our engines and we do not share specifics
of our test results," a spokeswoman for the United Technologies
subsidiary said.
The first flight of the A320neo is one of several important
milestones expected for Airbus this month including the final
safety certification of its latest long-haul jet, the A350.
Simultaneous European and U.S. safety approval is expected
around the end of the month, allowing Europe's first mainly
carbon-composite jetliner to be delivered to launch customer
Qatar Airways in the following weeks, subject to final checks.
The Gulf carrier, which has a reputation for stringent
attention to detail, is expected to submit the jet to a rigorous
inspection after earlier refusing to take its first A380
superjumbo in a standoff that has lasted more than three months.
Industry sources said last week the airline had agreed to
take the first of 10 A380s it has ordered after the two sides
resolved a dispute over quality of cabin work.
Qatar Airways has begun taking bookings for A380 services
from Doha to London starting from Oct. 10, according to the
airline's website, replacing one of its Airbus A340 jets and
adding to expanding superjumbo services at Heathrow, which
according to Aviation Week already handles about 15 A380s a day.
(Editing by Mark Potter)