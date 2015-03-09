Airbus says ALC has firmed up order for 55 aircraft

PARIS, March 9 European planemaker Airbus said on Monday that Air Lease Corporation (ALC) had firmed up an order for 55 Airbus aircraft, comprising 25 A330-900neo and 30 A321lR.

"ALC is always ahead of the game and we are very happy to have them on board from the start with our latest A321LR and A330neo models," John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, said in a statement published by Airbus. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Nick Vinocur)