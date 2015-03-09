Airbus says ALC has firmed up order for 55 aircraft

UPDATE 1-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
PARIS, March 9 European planemaker Airbus said on Monday that Air Lease Corporation (ALC) had firmed up an order for 55 Airbus aircraft, comprising 25 A330-900neo and 30 A321lR.
"ALC is always ahead of the game and we are very happy to have them on board from the start with our latest A321LR and A330neo models," John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, said in a statement published by Airbus. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Nick Vinocur)
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
* Says "we feel good" about the low end of fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings forecast even if generic deflation change a few percent - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, May 4 Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news.