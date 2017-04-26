Airbus confirms CEO under investigation over Austria arms deal

PARIS, April 26 Europe's Airbus
confirmed on Wednesday its chief executive, Tom Enders, had been
placed under investigation by Vienna prosecutors in connection
with a fighter purchase in 2003 and called the accusations
"completely unsubstantiated".
Reuters reported earlier that a spokeswoman for the
prosecutor's office had confirmed that correspondence seen by
the news agency, which listed Enders as one of those accused in
a recently opened fraud investigation, was correct.
"Upon our inquiry after initial media reports, the Vienna
Prosecutor this afternoon informed us for the first time that
all individuals which have been listed in a register by the
Austrian Finanzprokuratur (Austria's legal adviser) are under
investigation," an Airbus spokesman said by email.
"This list of individuals includes Tom Enders. As we have
repeatedly stated, we consider the accusations as completely
unsubstantiated."
