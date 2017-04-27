UPDATE 2-Airbus CEO lashes out at Austria over fraud probe

* Airbus CEO says Austria fraud probe politically motivated
* Denies accusations, ties probe to future Austria elections
* Vienna says Airbus should react with less emotion
(Adds more political context)
By Tim Hepher and Kirsti Knolle
PARIS/VIENNA, April 27 A heated row broke out
between Austria and Europe's largest aerospace company on
Thursday as Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders accused Vienna of
playing politics with a fraud investigation and the government
told him to calm down.
The exchange came 24 hours after Reuters first reported that
Vienna prosecutors had opened a fraud investigation into
German-born Enders, based on earlier complaints from the defence
ministry over a $2 billion fighter deal in 2003.
In an emailed statement, Enders called the handling of
allegations a "politically-motivated abuse of the legal system"
and accused Austria's centrist coalition of using Airbus as an
electoral "punching bag".
Vienna prosecutors launched the probe into Enders and other
individuals as part of an investigation into whether Airbus and
the Eurofighter consortium misled Austria about the price,
deliverability and equipment of the 2003 deal.
The Eurofighter consortium comprises Airbus, Britain's BAE
Systems and Italy's Leonardo, and all the
companies have denied wrongdoing.
"I want to clearly reiterate: from our point of view these
allegations are unfounded and unsubstantiated," Enders said.
"The legal authorities will also come to this conclusion,
but certainly only after the elections. Until then, this
posturing will go on, because that is what it is all about:
distracting the public until election day."
The centrist coalition government's term runs until autumn
2018 and Chancellor Christian Kern, a Social Democrat, has said
he expects it to continue its work until then. But speculation
persists that a snap election may be called beforehand.
LESS EMOTION
The defence ministry said Airbus should react less
emotionally.
"The legal steps taken by the Austrian ministry of defence
against Airbus are serious and have been substantiated by facts.
Now it is solely for the independent judiciary to decide," a
spokesman said.
"Airbus would be well advised not to fall back into past
mistakes and to contribute to the clearing of the allegations
with more seriousness and less emotion," he added.
Asked what mistakes he was referring to, he said the
government had not received the impression that current Airbus
management was interested in addressing the corruption claims.
Enders has launched a company-wide compliance drive that led
to British and French bribery probes into its passenger jet
sales and has pledged to continue the campaign.
Even after a decade, the fighter deal remains a politically
sensitive subject in Austria, a neutral country with limited
arms budget, and has drawn in all the main political parties.
A coalition of Austria's conservative People's Party and the
far-right Freedom Party picked Eurofighter in 2003 over rival
offers from Saab and Lockheed Martin,
stressing the value of industrial deals for Austrian firms.
The Social Democrats, who had always criticised the deal,
took control of the government in 2007 and a parliamentary
inquiry was set up to determine whether bribes were paid to win
the contract, while cutting it to 15 jets from 18.
Enders, 58, has clashed with European governments, notably
Germany, over defence issues in the past, but the latest row
marks an unusually direct confrontation with a state customer.
Calling the claims "cheap election rhetoric," he said: "We
will not let part of the Austrian government use us as a
punching bag that it can beat to score cheap political points".
The remarks appeared aimed at Defence Minister Hans Peter
Doskozil, who made headlines in 2015 when as Burgenland police
chief he handled the first big wave of Middle East refugees, and
is now tipped by some to become the province's governor.
Defence industry officials accuse him of making capital out
of the Airbus case to promote his political career. But Austrian
officials insist the full story on the deal has yet to come out
and are planning a second parliamentary probe within weeks.
(Additional reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Richard
Balmforth and Mark Potter)