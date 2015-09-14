Airbus CEO doesn't expect China slowdown to hit aircraft orders

MOBILE, Ala, Sept 14 Airbus Group SA
doesn't anticipate taking a hit to aircraft orders from the
economic slowdown in China, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on
Monday, as Airbus opened its first jetliner factory on U.S.
soil.
"Obviously we watch our markets with great interest," Enders
said in an interview at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $600
million plant in Mobile, Alabama. "But at this point I have no
reason to believe that the Chinese market is breaking down or
anything like that."
Enders also said the Toulouse, France-based company is
"happy with the current euro-dollar relationship" and has no
plans to change its foreign-exchange hedging strategy.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)