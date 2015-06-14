Airbus in advanced talks with SMBC for 30 A320neo jets -Bloomberg

June 14 European planemaker Airbus is
in advanced negotiations with Japan's SMBC Aviation Capital to
win an order for its A320neo jets, Bloomberg reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
The deal, which could be announced at this week's Paris Air
Show, could be valued at about $3.2 billion at list prices,
Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1MBJkW5)
SMBC Aviation Capital, which is owned by Japanese lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. could not be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Airbus declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)