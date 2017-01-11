UPDATE 3-Airbus deliveries rose 8 pct, orders outpaced Boeing in 2016

* Deliveries totalled X688 last year, net orders 731
* Expects more than 700 deliveries this year
* Sales chief sees slowdown in orders this year
By Tim Hepher
TOULOUSE, France, Jan 11 Airbus posted an eight
percent rise in deliveries last year, beating its own forecasts
by a comfortable margin to set a company record, and pulled off
a last-minute surge in orders to beat arch-rival Boeing
in the race for new orders.
But the European planemaker warned of a further slowdown of
industry orders in 2017 as the aerospace industry turns its
attention to producing what it already has on its order books,
following an extended order boom.
Analysts say orders are shrinking due to concerns over
weakening economies and relatively low oil prices, while a wave
of demand for new fuel-saving models has mainly run its course.
"What kept the orders party going much longer than usual was
new product launches and there are few products to be launched,"
said Richard Aboulafia, vice president of Teal Group.
"These are not hard times. This is merely the party coming
to its inevitable end."
Confirming an estimate published by Reuters, Airbus said it
had delivered 688 aircraft in 2016, compared with its most
recent forecast of 670. Deliveries rebounded sharply at the
year-end after problems in the supply chain.
Airbus shares rose 0.4 percent.
Airbus chief operating officer and planemaking president
Fabrice Bregier told a news conference he expected more than 700
deliveries in 2017, but without the last-minute frenzy seen last
year due to problems in receiving engines and cabin equipment.
Airbus announced a fourth successive win in the race for new
business after posting 731 net orders for 2016, including more
than 300 orders in December, confirming potential business
reported earlier by Reuters.
Boeing kept the title of No.1 producer with 748 deliveries
but registered a lower figure of 668 net orders.
The surge in Airbus orders included 98 out of 100 aircraft
sold to Iran under a historic sanctions deal. The other two were
bought back from another customer, sales chief John Leahy said.
Boeing has sold 80 jets to Iran but did not include this in
its 2016 tally, a move that would apparently have put it ahead
of Airbus.
Airbus posted over 100 orders from unidentified customers,
which industry sources have linked to Saudi carrier Flynas and
the leasing arm of China's Bank of Communications.
But a December sales flurry by both Airbus and Boeing failed
to prevent the combined book-to-bill ratio of the two giants
dipping below 1 for the first time since 2009, placing a dent in
record industry order backlogs amid concerns over the economy.
Leahy dismissed concerns among some investors over mounting
deferrals and cancellations of orders because planemakers
typically "overbook" to dampen the risk of airline failures.
Speaking to a group of reporters after the news conference,
he insisted deliveries would continue to rise "for several
years" despite cyclical swings in orders as planemakers work
through record waiting lists for planes.
