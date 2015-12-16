Airbus shortlists Carlyle, KKR for electronics unit sale -sources

FRANKFURT Dec 16 Airbus Group has shortlisted Carlyle and KKR for the defence electronics unit it is selling, after the two U.S. buyout groups put in significantly higher offers than other contenders, three people familiar with the deal said.

German defence group Rheinmetall as well as a consortium comprising peer OHB and Cinven have been told they did not make the short list, the people added.

Carlyle and KKR declined comment. Airbus was not immediately available.

Airbus said on Tuesday that it is on the verge of selecting a final candidate for the unit and expects a decision by the end of the month.

A fourth source familiar with the discussions said earlier on Wednesday that no selection had been made.

Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, is currently selling several businesses to focus its defence division on warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.

The defence electronics business, which has annual EBITDA of 90 million euros ($98 million)in its core business, could fetch a price of up to 1 billion euros, sources familiar with the deal have said. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)