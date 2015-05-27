版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 27日 星期三 20:33 BJT

Airbus asks CEO Enders to stay for another term

AMSTERDAM May 27 The board of Airbus Group has asked Chief Executive Tom Enders to stay for at least one more term when his mandate expires next year, Chairman Denis Ranque told shareholders on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐