Airbus asks CEO Enders to stay for another term

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
AMSTERDAM May 27 The board of Airbus Group has asked Chief Executive Tom Enders to stay for at least one more term when his mandate expires next year, Chairman Denis Ranque told shareholders on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.