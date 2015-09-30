UPDATE 2-Airbus says A320neo test engine damaged, keeps delivery target

(Adds analyst comment, paragraphs 6-8)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 30 Airbus Group SE found "minor
damage" on an engine powering its new A320neo single-aisle jet
after a flight test, the plane-maker said on Wednesday, but it
still expects to start deliveries of the widely sold aircraft by
year end.
Airbus plans to swap the Pratt & Whitney engine with a spare
to continue the test in a "matter of days," spokesman Clay
McConnell said. The company was evaluating the damage and it was
too soon to draw conclusions, he added.
Two other aircraft, which are also powered by an engine from
Pratt & Whitney, are continuing flight tests, McConnell said.
Pratt & Whitney is a unit of United Technologies Corp.
"We had findings of minor damage on one engine, which we're
evaluating," McConnell said in an email. "Our target remains
unchanged to start aircraft deliveries this year."
Airbus has taken in nearly 4,200 orders through August for
versions of the A320neo, which competes with Boeing Co's
737.
Airbus' target to deliver its first A320neo in 2015 is tight
so even a moderate problem could push the schedule into next
year, said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at the Teal
Group.
But, Aboulafia said, a small delay would not be "a huge
issue because they're still going to be first of all the
next-generation single-aisle producers."
Over the summer, an issue with an engine component had
temporarily disrupted tests of the A320neo.
The A320neo is seen as the most critical plane for Pratt &
Whitney's new fuel-efficient geared turbofan engine, which
represents a rebirth for the manufacturer in the commercial
aviation industry and is also featured on jets such as
Bombardier Inc's CSeries.
Airlines and leasing companies which select the Airbus plane
have a choice of two engines: Pratt & Whitney's geared turbofan
or the LEAP from CFM International, a joint venture between
General Electric Co and France's Safran SA.
Greg Gernhardt, Pratt & Whitney's president of commercial
engines, said the engine maker works "very closely" with Airbus.
"We are very coordinated," he said.
