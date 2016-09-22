Airbus exec confident in supplier's plans to fix engine delays

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 The commercial aircraft unit of Airbus Group SE is confident in plans from Pratt & Whitney to solve engine production delays for its next-generation single-aisle planes, the A320neo, Chief Operating Officer for Customers John Leahy said Thursday.
"It is disappointing the situation we find ourselves in. But it's a good engine for everything we can see. They have some production difficulties that they're working their way through," Leahy told reporters in New York after a gathering of aviation executives and analysts known as the Wings Club.
United Technologies Corp said earlier this month it would deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, missing its target of 200 and pressuring cash flow. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.