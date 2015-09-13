Airbus CEO says Alabama plant to focus on A321 production

MOBILE, Ala., Sept 13 Airbus Group's
new U.S. factory here will build predominantly A321 aircraft,
the company's largest single-aisle plane, Chief Executive
Fabrice Brégier said on Sunday.
More than half of the factory's production will be A321
aircraft, which seat up to 250 passengers, Brégier said at a
press conference before the plant's opening on Monday.
"I think it will be much more than that," he said. "From
what I can see, probably three-quarters of them" will be A321s.
The Airbus plane, part of the A320 family, is the toughest
competitor to rival Boeing Co's single-aisle 737,
offering more seating and range than Boeing's largest 737 model.
