CORRECTED-Airbus CEO says Alabama plant to focus on A321 production

(Corrects capacity in second paragraph to 240 from 250)

MOBILE, Ala., Sept 13 Airbus Group's new U.S. factory in Mobile, Alabama, will build predominantly A321 aircraft, the company's largest single-aisle plane, Chief Executive Fabrice Brégier said on Sunday.

More than half of the factory's production will be A321 aircraft, which seat up to 240 passengers, Brégier said at a press conference before the plant's opening on Monday.

"I think it will be much more than that," he said. "From what I can see, probably three-quarters of them" will be A321s.

The Airbus plane, part of the A320 family, is the toughest competitor to rival Boeing Co's single-aisle 737, offering more seating and range than Boeing's largest 737 model. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Paul Simao and Bill Trott)

