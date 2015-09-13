Airbus draws union interest as it opens first U.S. factory

| MOBILE, Ala, Sept 13,
MOBILE, Ala, Sept 13, Airbus Group NV
threw a party for its new U.S. workers ahead of the formal
opening Monday of its first commercial jet factory in the United
States, and representatives of the machinists union joined the
crowd.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers (IAM) set up a booth at the Saturday celebration near
the $600 million facility, a family-focused event complete with
free red-white-and-blue t-shirts and a fireworks display.
The machinists' low-key presence highlighted the new Airbus
factory's significance to a commercial aircraft industry that's
in transition from a unionized, centralized past to a future
where rivals Boeing Co and Airbus build planes around the
world, in factories that may no longer be union shops.
The IAM, which represents about 35,000 Boeing employees,
said it is taking a soft approach at Airbus: offering
information but not promising to create a bargaining unit at the
company. About two dozen union members, in t-shirts that said
"union values" and "blue collar hero," handed out information to
workers on Saturday.
"We don't want to shove it down their throats," said Alfredo
Granado, an IAM grand lodge representative from Texas who was at
the event. "Airbus said whatever employees want to do, it's
their choice," Granado added. "I hope it stays that way."
Airbus prefers a direct relationship with
employees, spokesman Clay McConnell said. "But if our employees
ultimately decide they want to choose a union, that's their
right."
Alabama is a right-to-work state, where employees are not
required to join a union. Union members are 10.8 percent of the
state's workforce, federal statistics show, compared with 2.2
percent in South Carolina and 16.8 percent in Washington, where
rival Boeing Co has jetliner factories. Boeing's South
Carolina plant is not unionized.
The Airbus plant will employ about 1,000 when it reaches
full production by 2018. Airbus has hired about 260 production
workers so far.
A few workers voiced frustration at discovering they earn
less than European counterparts.
"I make $17.85 an hour," said one worker, adding he had more
experience than German workers who make $21 or $22 an hour. "If
we were in the low to mid-20s, there'd be no complaints," he
said.
Airbus said its pay is competitive with other manufacturing
in the area. Federal data show Alabama employers pay on average
$30 an hour for aircraft mechanics and $23 an hour for aircraft
assembly workers, and about $16 for general assemblers, which
includes auto workers.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Andrea Ricci)