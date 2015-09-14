UPDATE 1-Airbus says U.S. factory will be world's most efficient

(Adds detail about focus on largest jet, future production)
By Alwyn Scott
MOBILE, Ala., Sept 13 Airbus Group said
on Sunday that its first U.S. factory, due to formally open on
Monday, will be the most efficient in the world and will focus
on building the largest version of the company's single-aisle
aircraft.
The elegant, skylit factory on 116 acres here will be
capable of making up to eight A320 family jetliners a month,
though Airbus said it has no plans for that level of production.
The factory is a potent challenge to rival Boeing Co.
Both companies now make 42 single-aisle planes a month and plan
to lift output sharply to fill back orders for new planes.
Airbus originally planned to produce mainly smaller A320s in
Mobile, but the larger A321 version, which seats up to 240
passengers, has outsold the Boeing rival.
"This is where the U.S. market is going," said Barry
Eccleston, president of Airbus Americas.
Boeing makes its competing 737 jetliner at a single factory
in Renton, Washington, and plans to lift the rate to 52 a month
in 2018. Airbus, with A320 facilities in Germany, France and
China, plans to lift production to 50 a month in 2017.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Brégier said demand easily
supports producing 60 a month, and Airbus expects to decide this
year whether to target that rate. If it does, it would add a
fourth assembly line in Germany before raising production
further in Alabama, he said.
The new U.S. plant is scheduled to be producing four planes
a month by late 2017, and gives Airbus the ability to go higher
just by adding work shifts and small capital investments.
"We can go to eight (a month) with very little adjustment,"
said Timo Zaremba, product quality manager for the U.S. factory.
More than half of Mobile's production will be the larger
A321 jet and that would likely rise to three-quarters, Brégier
added.
The U.S. presence gives Airbus a strong card to play in
selling to U.S. airlines. Already Airbus' current backlog will
double its U.S. market share to 40 percent. The Mobile plant
will supply North American airlines, with the first two planes
going to JetBlue Airways Corp and American Airlines
Group starting in the second quarter of 2016.
Airbus said it introduced several efficient techniques in
the factory, taking ideas from existing plants. Among them: a
machine that installs the 2,400 rivets that attach wings to the
fuselage. Those improvements will be copied by other factories.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea
Ricci)