Airbus CEO will not rush A330 move, stresses profitability

PARIS, June 13 Airbus fleshed out the case for a
potential revamp of its A330 jetliner, but vowed not to let the
estimated $2 billion investment in fuel savings divert it from
its main goal of improving profits at Europe's largest aerospace
group.
Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the flagship planemaking
unit of Airbus Group, said the company would decide
whether or not to launch a re-engined version of its most
profitable wide-body jet before the end of the year.
"We are studying it. We have many customers telling us 'this
aircraft is excellent, please try to also reduce the fuel burn
with new engines," Bregier told reporters.
"So we are looking at that, we are not rushing. We will take
the decision this year. It's not limited to putting new engines
on, it's more complicated than that."
Bregier said the company's brand-new A350 would prove itself
financially despite a major order cancellation this week, and
pledged to maintain the focus on profitability as Airbus ramps
up production following its entry into service late this year.
"At the end of the day, we are looking at profitability,"
Bregier said during a media seminar.
"We believe that at the end of the decade we will have not
only the A320, the A330, but also the A350 very profitable. On
the A380 our goal is to break even. If we have that, the
financial challenges that you know for Airbus will be met."
