Airbus sees "significant" number of orders at Paris Airshow

PARIS May 21 Airbus expects to win a "significant number" of orders at next month's Paris Airshow, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud was speaking at a news conference hosted by France's GIFAS aerospace industry association, which he also heads.

The air show, which claims to be the world's largest, runs from June 15 to 21. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)