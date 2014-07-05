Airbus group strategy chief confident about plane orders at Farnborough airshow

British American says 2017 trading in line with expectations
LONDON, April 26 British American Tobacco said on Wednesday that trading so far this year was in line with expectations for challenging conditions in a number of key markets.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 5 Airbus Group is confident about sale orders at the Farnborough airshow later this month, its strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Saturday.
Asked how many plane orders he expected there, Lahoud said:
"We believe we'll have a good business dynamic ... we are pretty confident."
He said "the jury is still out" on whether the A330neo, an expected upgrade of the A330 jet, would be launched at the airshow. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Neogenomics reports 15% volume growth and 10% reduction in average cost per test in the first quarter of 2017
* Mastech Digital, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results - revenues grow by 4.4 pct year-over-year and 2.2 pct sequentially