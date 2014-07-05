版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 5日 星期六 15:36 BJT

Airbus group strategy chief confident about plane orders at Farnborough airshow

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 5 Airbus Group is confident about sale orders at the Farnborough airshow later this month, its strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Saturday.

Asked how many plane orders he expected there, Lahoud said:

"We believe we'll have a good business dynamic ... we are pretty confident."

He said "the jury is still out" on whether the A330neo, an expected upgrade of the A330 jet, would be launched at the airshow. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Louise Ireland)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐