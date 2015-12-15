Airbus Group says close to picking final electronics bidder

PARIS Dec 15 Airbus Group is on the verge of selecting a final candidate to buy a package of defence electronics that it has put up for sale and expects to close a deal by the end of the month, strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Tuesday.

It has already whittled down 11 offers to half a dozen and expects to make a final selection "within hours", he told a news briefing, adding that this could mean 24, 48, 72 or 96 hours.

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told the same end-year company briefing that Europe's largest planemaker stood by the struggling A380 superjumbo and hoped to sell more of them, but he ruled out an imminent decision on a possible upgrade.

He also said Airbus Group would return more money to shareholders, without giving a specific timetable or target. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)