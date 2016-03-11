India's IndiGo receives first Airbus A320neo after delay

PARIS, March 11 Airbus has delivered
its second revamped Airbus A320neo to Indian budget carrier
IndiGo, gaining a new operator two months after it went into
service with Germany's Lufthansa, the European
planemaker said on Friday.
Deliveries of the re-engined narrow-body jet have been
delayed as engine maker Pratt & Whitney addresses
technical problems with its Geared Turbofan engines, one of two
available types of powerplant on the medium-haul jetliner.
IndiGo has ordered a total of 430 A320neo aircraft, making
it one of the European planemaker's largest customers.
The delivery is three months later than originally planned.
Pratt & Whitney has encountered problems with slow engine
startup times and erroneous engine software messages in the new
engine, but says the problems will be fixed by June.
Lufthansa and IndiGo stepped up as the first operators for
the upgraded Airbus jet after launch customer Qatar Airways
rejected delivery in December due to engine teething problems.
On Wednesday, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker
questioned the level of testing for performance in extreme Gulf
weather conditions and called for performance
guarantees.
The extended startup times have improved significantly but
threaten congestion due to a shortage of taxi space at Frankfurt
airport, according to German pilot union sources.
Lufthansa has had to put a third pilot in the cockpit in
part to deal with the extra work created by error messages from
the engine control software, though such measures are also
common for training purposes on new jets, two people familiar
with the matter say.
Lufthansa has declined to comment.
Manufacturers say none of the problems affect flight safety.
Bob Leduc, president of Pratt & Whitney, told an investor
conference on Thursday that faulty cockpit readings were not
related to engine issues and that a software fix had been
delivered to address that problem.
The company also said it introduced a hardware fix to the
engines on its production line in late February to address the
extra time required to start in certain heat conditions.
Engines with the hardware fix will be delivered in May or
June, while those delivered earlier will be retrofitted.
A further software fix is planned for autumn 2016.
IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, is expanding
its fleet to tap into India's booming air travel market.
It finalised the purchase of 250 A320neo aircraft in August,
handing Airbus its largest-ever order by number of planes, and
took its total A320-family jet orders to 530.
