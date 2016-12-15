版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 19:09 BJT

Iran finalises deal for 7 Airbus planes -ISNA

ANKARA Dec 15 Iran has finalised a deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy seven aircraft, Labour Minister Ali Rabii was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Thursday.

"The deal has been finalised with Airbus to buy seven planes. The delivery of the planes will start in May," Rabii said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐