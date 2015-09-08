Airbus pulls out of Japan military tanker aircraft deal

| SINGAPORE, Sept 8
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Airbus said on
Tuesday its defence division would not bid for a Japanese
air-to-air refueling tanker aircraft deal estimated to be worth
over a billion dollars because the terms of the tender favoured
its U.S. rival Boeing Co.
Japan's government had said in June that it wants four
tankers to supplement its existing four Boeing 767-based
tankers. On Tuesday, a Japanese Ministry of Defense spokeswoman
confirmed that a request for proposals (RFP) has been issued,
but was unable to provide any other details or respond to the
Airbus decision.
In a statement, Airbus said the RFP allowed Japan to buy
tankers under the U.S. government's foreign military sale
mechanism, which involves the two governments negotiating the
contract directly.
This mechanism, Airbus said, did not allow for a fair price
comparison between its A330-based multi-role tanker transport or
MRTT and similar offerings from rival firms.
"Airbus Defence and Space regrets that the way in which this
RFP has been formulated has forced it to conclude that it would
be an inappropriate use of shareholders' funds and company
resources to bid on this contract and accordingly the company
will not be competing," the company added.
Boeing deferred comment on the matter to the U.S. government
and the Japanese defence ministry.
Japan and Italy are the only two countries that currently
use Boeing's latest 767-based refueling planes. The US Air Force
plans to spend $52 billion to develop and buy 179 of these
tankers, which will replace its current fleet of KC-135 tankers.
Airbus has been chosen to supply around 60 A330 MRTT tankers
to about 10 countries including Britain, Australia, Saudi Arabia
and Singapore, with 24 tankers already in service.
In June, South Korea ordered four A330 MRTT tankers worth $1
billion.
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in TOKYO; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)