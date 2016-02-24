UPDATE 1-Airbus says cancellations below average, could handle downturn

(Adds more comments from investor forum)
LONDON Feb 24 Airline jetliner cancellations
are below historical levels, new data issued by Europe's Airbus
showed on Wednesday.
The rate of annual cancellations fell to 0.9 percent of the
order backlog in 2015, from 3.8 percent in 2014 and 1.5 percent
in 2013, Airbus Group Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said in
slides released during an investor meeting.
The figures exclude conversions between different versions
of A320-family jets.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told investors the
company did not share concerns about a downturn in the
commercial aerospace cycle, which have rattled stocks in the
sector lately.
But he said even if aircraft markets turned softer, Airbus
would be "resilient" because of its record order book.
Wilhelm told investors Airbus was "anything but complacent"
about growing economic concerns and financial volatility but
pointed to gross domestic product and airline traffic numbers
which he said illustrated robust fundamentals.
Airlines meeting in Singapore last week were divided about
economic trends, with some carriers reporting full cabins but
Qatar Airways and others warning of a dip in premium traffic.
Wilhelm said Airbus was using the benefits of a stronger
dollar to improve its bottom line rather than offer bigger
discounts. Boeing officials have been quoted recently as saying
the U.S. planemaker faces fiercer price competition from Airbus.
Enders reiterated interest in buying out partners in
European missiles maker MBDA, which Airbus Group controls
together with BAE Systems and Finmeccanica.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; editing by Alexander
Smith and David Clarke)