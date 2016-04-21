Norwegian Air says Airbus A320neo jets delayed by 2-3 months

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
OSLO, April 21 Airbus has delayed deliveries of its revamped A320neo jet by two to three months due to additional tests of the Pratt & Whitney engines, budget carrier Norwegian Air said on Thursday.
Industry sources in February told Reuters the plane-maker had told some airlines the delivery schedule of the A320neo had been pushed back by about two months. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering