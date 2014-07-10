UPDATE 1-Airbus denies $20 billion IndiGo jet deal report

(Recasts with Airbus denial)
PARIS/NEW DELHI July 10 Airbus Group NV
denied a report on Thursday of an imminent deal to sell 200
aircraft to Indian airline IndiGo.
Bloomberg said in a report published on Thursday that IndiGo
was in talks with Airbus to order 200 additional A320neo jets
valued at about $20.6 billion, citing people familiar with the
plans.
"Rumours of a deal are unfounded," an Airbus spokesman told
Reuters, but added, "We are always in talks with our customers."
Bloomberg said the deal could be announced as early as next
week at the Farnborough International Airshow, adding that while
IndiGo had talked with Boeing Co, the airline's
preference was to stick with Airbus. (bloom.bg/1tq7U6Q)
Sakshi Batra, a spokeswoman for IndiGo, declined to comment
on the report.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Airbus is sprinting to
line up preliminary orders for a revamped version of its A330
jet and is on stand-by to make an announcement at Farnborough.
