Airbus says won 236 gross aircraft orders in Jan-April

PARIS May 7 Airbus said it won 236 gross aircraft orders in the first four months of the year, boosted by a contract for 71 single-aisle A320-family planes in April from American Airlines.

Adjusted for cancellations, net orders totaled 142 in the period from January to April, Airbus said on its website.

The European planemaker delivered 193 aircraft to customers during the period, including six A380 superjumbos. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)