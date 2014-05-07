Airbus says won 236 gross aircraft orders in Jan-April

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
PARIS May 7 Airbus said it won 236 gross aircraft orders in the first four months of the year, boosted by a contract for 71 single-aisle A320-family planes in April from American Airlines.
Adjusted for cancellations, net orders totaled 142 in the period from January to April, Airbus said on its website.
The European planemaker delivered 193 aircraft to customers during the period, including six A380 superjumbos. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.