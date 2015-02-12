Airbus says A321 to account for 36 pct of A320 deliveries in 2015

SEATTLE Feb 12 Airbus Group forecast on Thursday that 36 percent of its A320 aircraft family deliveries this year will be the A321 jetliner, up from 31 percent in 2014.

"By end of this year, 36 percent of deliveries will be A321, and it will be an even bigger proportion as we move forward," Simon Pickup, strategic marketing director at Airbus Americas, said at an industry conference near Seattle. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)