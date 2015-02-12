Airbus says A321 to account for 36 pct of A320 deliveries in 2015

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
SEATTLE Feb 12 Airbus Group forecast on Thursday that 36 percent of its A320 aircraft family deliveries this year will be the A321 jetliner, up from 31 percent in 2014.
"By end of this year, 36 percent of deliveries will be A321, and it will be an even bigger proportion as we move forward," Simon Pickup, strategic marketing director at Airbus Americas, said at an industry conference near Seattle. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: